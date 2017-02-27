News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Sleepy Driver Crashes; Man Arrested for Domestic Violence; Car Window Smashed, Purse Taken; Man Arrested for Feeding Juveniles Marijuana; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 23-26. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
False Evidence of Registration / Ex-Felon in Possession of Firearm – Suspects Arrested
February 23 at 5:14 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 200 block of E. Lime Avenue stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle registration was expired, but the vehicle displayed current registration stickers. The officer obtained permission to search the vehicle and a gun was found inside. One of the two occupants in the vehicle was an ex-felon. Both occupants were arrested. The gun was not registered to either of the subjects and had not been reported stolen.
Grand Theft Auto
February 23 at 7:14 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of E. Lime. The vehicle was parked on the street overnight. When the owner returned to the vehicle in the morning, it was gone. The vehicle is a white Ford Focus. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 10:16 p.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision involving injuries occurred at Myrtle and Foothill. The driver was heading west on Foothill, approaching Myrtle, when he fell asleep at the wheel, momentarily. When he awoke, he swerved and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into the wall of the bank building on the corner. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 5:04 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte on the report of a vehicle in the roadway with someone slumped over the steering wheel. Officers arrived and determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for driving under the influence.
Vehicle Code Violation / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
February 24 at 5:30 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 200 block of E. Duarte Road. Two of the occupants had outstanding warrants and were subsequently arrested for the warrants. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle on a suspended license. The vehicle was stored.
Grand Theft
February 25 at 9:22 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. An unknown suspect entered the business and took cash from a backpack behind the counter. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Montana regarding possible domestic violence occurring. The reporting party could hear a male yelling and a female crying. Officers arrived and found the female subject had visible injuries on her face. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Theft From a Vehicle
February 26 at 10:15 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim reported that the license plates were stolen off his vehicle, along with items from inside. The vehicle was left unlocked. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 26 at 12:18 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle in the lot at 7:00 a.m. When she returned to her vehicle around noon, the window had been smashed and her purse had been stolen from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Counterfeit Currency / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 2:46 p.m., officers went to a residence in the 700 block of W. Colorado to conduct a probation compliance search of a male juvenile. The search revealed the juvenile was in possession of heroin, counterfeit currency and burglary tools. He was arrested and later released to his family.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 9:07 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a male subject that was lying in the road. An officer responded to the area and located the subject. The subject was extremely intoxicated and refused to provide his name. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Detective Bureau Follow-Up Investigation: Child Endangerment / Drug Offense – Case Follow-Up
On February 22 at 11:29 a.m., staff at the high school called police to report three juveniles were complaining of stomach pain and were throwing up. Officers arrived and determined the juveniles had ingested edible marijuana. The paramedics and parents were summoned. The juveniles were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed they had all eaten food given to them by an adult, knowing it contained THC. On February 23, the young adult, 19 years old, came into the Monrovia Police Department and was arrested for the incident.
