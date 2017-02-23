News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Violent Argument; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Shoes In Their Pants; Marijuana Makes You Barf; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 20-22. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 390 service events, resulting in 58 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 7:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Central regarding a domestic violence incident. The victim reported that her husband battered her during an argument. Officers interviewed both subjects involved and arrested the husband for domestic violence.
Grand Theft
February 20 at 5:00 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 200 block of N. Encinitas. Sometime during the early morning hours, someone stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s Honda Accord that was parked on the street in front of her home. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington on the report of a theft that just occurred. Two male suspects entered the store and went to the shoe department, where they removed price tags from shoes, concealed them in their pants and left the location without paying. Store security saw the suspects enter a vehicle and drive east on Huntington. Officers located and stopped the vehicle. The suspects were positively identified by store security and arrested.
Grand Theft
February 21 at 7:21 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Poppy Avenue called police to report a grand theft. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his home in the evening. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he found the catalytic converter had been stolen off the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 21 at 8:06 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a residence in the 200 block of W. Pomona Avenue. A dirt compactor was stolen from a construction site sometime during the evening or early morning hours. The investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist / Drug Offense
February 22 at 11:29 a.m., staff at the high school called police to report three juveniles were complaining of stomach pain and were throwing up. Officers arrived and determined the juveniles had ingested edible marijuana. The paramedics and parents were summoned. The juveniles were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
February 23 at 3:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Colorado regarding two subjects causing a disturbance. They contacted the subjects and determined they were intoxicated and unable to provide care for themselves. They were arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
