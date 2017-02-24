News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Oke Poke
Has lunch recently at the new Oke Poke restaurant in the Pavilions shopping center at Foothill and Myrtle. Got three-scoops of raw tuna and salmon in a kimchi sauce on white rice with various toppings for $9.95. Very good!
- Brad Haugaard
