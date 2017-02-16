News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Coping With World Events Workshop at Monrovia Library
The local Jewish Federation is coordinating a workshop entitled, How Global Events Impact Our Lives - Tools for Coping, on Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Community Room of the Monrovia Public Library. The workshop will be co-led by Dr. Jennifer R. Levin, MFT, PhD who specializes in illness, grief and growth after trauma, Jason Moss, MSW, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation, and Rabbi Noam Raucher, Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center. For more information contact the Jewish Federation at 445-0810 or federation@jewishsgpv.org.
- Brad Haugaard
