The Monrovia Shooting That Could Have Been Prevented; Flags at Myrtle Crosswalk; Historic City House Sold; Etc.
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/nsSjOl ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ That the police department did some "tremendous work" in arresting suspects in an attempted murder case, but said that it should never have happened. The suspect, he said, served a nine months in prison for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, "then, just a few months after he was released from prison, he attempted to kill another individual here in Monrovia." Chi said, "This overall situation illustrates how the new set of laws in California have resulted in criminals - and even violent criminals - being allowed to repeat their crimes over and over, and in that process, the end result is that more individuals are becoming victims of crime."
~ The city will conduct a 3-month trial placement of flag stands at the mid-block crosswalk on Myrtle Avenue between Lemon and Colorado. The idea is that pedestrians pick up a flag on one side of the street, walk across the street with it, then leave the flag in a stand on the other side of the street. Hopefully this increases their visibility.
~ Monrovia has installed a new pedestrian crosswalk on Mountain Avenue between Monrovia's auto dealerships on the west side of the street and the Best Buy shopping center on the east side of the street.
~ The city has sold the former City Annex building, also known as the Tillapaugh House, an historic residence at the corner of Ivy and Lime. The buyer plans to fix it up.
~ Monrovia Library Foundation's third annual literacy fundraiser, Team Up Dream Up for Literacy, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Library. Based loosely on the game show "Family Feud." Tickets are $50 and all proceeds benefit the Library's literacy services program. You can purchase tickets at the Monrovia Library.
