News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Black History Events Planned for February


Events planned for Black History Month by the Monrovia-Duarte Black Alumni Association. https://goo.gl/RvtcSZ

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)