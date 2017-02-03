News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia School Enrollment Continues to Fall; Electric School Buses; Etc.
At next Wednesday's School Board meeting (agenda), the board will ...
~ Hear that student attendance at Monrovia schools is continuing down. It fell off 237 students between the day it was measured for the 2015-16 year and the day it was measured for the 2016-17 year. Down from 5,8338 to 5,601. This will affect the amount of money the district gets in the 2017-18 school year.
~ Consider applying for a grant to buy three electric school buses to replace its aging buses. If the district gets the grant, he South Coast Air Quality Management District will kick in $1,114,068, plus another $60,000 for electric charging stations.
~ Consider a three-year contract with Granicus Inc. to provide online access to agendas and minutes and reports and stuff for $600 a month.
- Brad Haugaard
