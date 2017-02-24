News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Jewish Federation Presents Musical, 'Curtains'
Monrovia-based Jewish Federation has announced that the JFed Players Community Theatre Ensemble's next production, Curtains, will open on March 18 at the Clarke Center at 401 Rolyn Place, Arcadia. Curtains was the final collaboration between Kander and Ebb, creators of Cabaret and Chicago. Set in 1959, it has murder, mystery, music, comedy and romance. The story unfolds when the star of a new musical is murdered while taking a bow on opening night in Boston. Showtimes: Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 26th, 3 p.m. Tickets at http://www.jewishsgpv.org/event-tickets or by contacting the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
- Brad Haugaard
