Husband Shares Disney Experiences | Park Closed | Free Driving Lesson

~ Monrovia High 1968 grad, Ron Husband, the first African-American animator to work for Disney Studios, shared his experience with current Monrovia High students. https://goo.gl/0ZUmJP
~ Monrovia Canyon Park closed through Feb. 20 because of the storm. https://goo.gl/R7P8KG
~ Ford Motor Company Fund is holding Driving Skills For Life, a free driver training program coming to Arcadia this March. This program is geared toward helping younger drivers become safe and cautious drivers. Drivers will receive advanced training on hazard recognition, vehicle handling, braking and stopping distance, speed management, reaction time, avoiding the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and more. There will be two sessions on March 4 and 5 at the Santa Anita Park, one from 7:30 am to noon and the afternoon session from 1 pm to 5:30 pm on both March 4 and 5. Sign up at http://www.drivingskillsforlife.com .
- Brad Haugaard
