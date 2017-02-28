News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia's Trader Joe's Recalls Apple Sauce
Monrovia-based Trader Joe's has recalled apple sauce. It might have glass in it:
https://goo.gl/wuG481
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/28/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment