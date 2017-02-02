News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bad Samaritan Swipes Tools; Scooter Stolen; Mailbox Tampering With Pistol; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 30 – February 1. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 373 service events, resulting in 59 investigations.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 11:12 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks when he stopped a female subject on a bicycle for a vehicle code violation. The subject tossed an object on the ground as the officer approached. The object was discovered to be a methamphetamine pipe. A computer check revealed she also had outstanding warrants for her arrest. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants.
Petty Theft
January 30 at 11:27 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a residence in the 1000 block of E. Huntington. A resident caught a subject inside her vehicle. The victim reported that when she confronted the suspect, she could smell alcohol on him. The suspect told her he was only looking for shelter. He then grabbed her child's scooter and fled. The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, approximately 20 years old, wearing dark clothing. Officers checked the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 31 at 6:15 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim was leaving for work and found his garage door had been forced open and his rolling tool chest had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 31 at 10:09 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of E. Maple on the report of a theft. The victim was working on a car at the location and the suspect approached him and offered to help. When the victim left to buy parts for the vehicle, the suspect stole the victim's tools and fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 31 at 10:27 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 1500 block of Encino. The victim called police to report that sometime during the early morning hours, a suspect used a sharp object to scratch the victim’s vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 10:07 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The officers located the subject and discovered she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Attempt Robbery / Brandishing a Firearm / Mail Tampering
February 1 at 8:53 p.m., a victim was walking his dog in the area of Alta Vista and Central when he observed a male suspect tampering with a resident’s mailbox. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect brandished a black revolver and threatened the victim. The suspect ordered the victim to give him his cell phone and wallet. The victim refused to give up his property and the suspect fled. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter, but the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, thin build, approximately 25 years old, with short hair, a piercing between his eyes and earrings in both ears. He was wearing a black oversized sweater with black pants. The investigation is continuing.
Graffiti – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 9:05 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Pomona when he saw a suspect spray painting a block wall. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment