What Monrovia Plans To Do About Homelessness; Rehab on Train Station; Etc.
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/331lmp ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Monrovia has about 18-38 homeless, or about 1 per thousand of the city's population. By comparison, Pasadena has 5.6 per thousand. About 55% of Monrovia's homeless are "restive," meaning they've chosen that lifestyle and don't want help. The city's response to homelessness in Library Park has included scheduling events in the park, park watch programs, security cameras. Also, the city is thinking about adding lights, bench partitions, decorative fencing, replacing tables with art, and adding atrium spaces connected to the library. Full report: https://goo.gl/t6PGl3
~ The recent homeless count found 28 homeless people in the city.
~ Rehabilitation has begun on the Historic Santa Fe Depot. There will be a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m., at Station Square.
~ Monrovia's Community Emergency Response Team assisted the City of Duarte to help residents there return to their neighborhoods after a mandatory flood warning evacuation order was lifted.
~ Calls for service to the Fire Department increased 4.6 percent in 2016, to 4,147.
~ The Monrovia Historic Museum has been reopened after being closed by rain damage.
~ Monrovia Youth Baseball League Opening Day festivities are set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Historic Museum Courtyard in Recreation Park. Then, at 10:30 a.m., the opening ceremony.
- Brad Haugaard
