Monrovia Police: Bad Meds; Drug Praphernalia; Ignoring Restraining Order
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 13-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 383 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Disturbing Subject / Possession of a Prescription Drug Without a Prescription – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 6:02 a.m., a subject was reported to police that was yelling and swinging a piece of 2x4 wood while walking down the street in the 600 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was determined to be a juvenile. The subject was found to be in possession of prescription medication without a prescription. He was arrested and later released to his parent with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 10:46 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 300 block of W. Huntington Dr. noticed a subject that appeared suspicious. The officer made contact with the subject and during the investigation located drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The subject was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 10:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Norumbega Dr. on the report of a restraining order violation. The caller stated her exboyfriend was at the residence in violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order. When officers arrived they located the subject and further investigation revealed the subject was in violation of a court order. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
