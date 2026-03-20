Vigil planned for bear killed after clawing woman

A black bear.
There will be a vigil and walk on March 21 to honor the mother bear that was killed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after clawing a woman walking her dog and after being determined by DNA that it was the same bear that clawed a man oh his porch last year.
The event will begin at Library Park at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:20 a.m., to reflect on the bear killed after swiping at a woman walking her dog near her cubs. More than 3,700 voiced support. A space for remembrance. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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