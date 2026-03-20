Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, through Apr. 3
Easter Bunny photos at Library Park on March 21
Solar-themed storytime and activities at the Library, March 21
Free spring veggie workshop at Community Garden South, Mar. 21
Vigil planned for bear killed after clawing woman, March 21
Urban archaeologist to discuss life of Aztec Hotel architect, March 21
Monrovia Garden Club meeting, Landscape Myths - Busted! Mar. 23
Farewell storytime honors longtime children’s librarian, March 24
Coffee meetup for veterans and service members, March 24
Parks and Wilderness fundraiser at Panera Bread, Mar. 25
Online meeting scheduled for Safe Streets and Road plan, March 25
Community Center trip to Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival March 27
Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Recreation Park
Mammogram screening April 9 at Unity Center
Monrovia Wine Walk April 11, Tickets on Sale
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, Apr. 13
MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church, Apr. 25
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
- Brad Haugaard
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