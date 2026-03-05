News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Gold Line Monrovia opening is 10 years old today
On March 5, 2016, ten years ago today, Metro opened the Foothill Gold Line Pasadena-to-Azusa extension after more than five years of design and construction. Thousands turned out to celebrate and ride the line.
- Brad Haugaard
at
3/05/2026
