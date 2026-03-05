News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Gold Line Monrovia opening is 10 years old today


On March 5, 2016, ten years ago today, Metro opened the Foothill Gold Line Pasadena-to-Azusa extension after more than five years of design and construction. Thousands turned out to celebrate and ride the line.

- Brad Haugaard
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices