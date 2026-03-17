Mother bear euthanized after second attack on Monrovia residents

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has euthanized the bear that clawed a Monrovia woman walking her dog on March 14, according to City Manager Dylan Feik. The bear was confirmed by DNA to be the same bear that attacked an elderly Monrovia man sitting on his enclosed porch in June of last year. The Monrovia City Council lobbied for the bear to be relocated to the Angeles National Forest, but the decision rested with state officials. The bear's two cubs, which had been living beneath a nearby home, are healthy and will be sent to a facility before being returned to the wild.
Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment