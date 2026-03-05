Monrovia Police: Officer doused with coffee; Woman tracks and batters man; Busted for inhaling nitrous oxide; text message bank scam; Etc.

FEBRUARY 26
Shoplifting
At 3:33 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 11:36 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Highland and Court saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 27
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:32 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspicious person. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 4:26 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifter. The employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot and managed to recover the stolen property. The suspect fled on foot and was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:58 p.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 28
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 12:03 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported a male and female subject involved in a physical altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the female subject tracked the male subject to the location, she confronted him, and battered him. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 11:24 a.m., a witness in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported two subject doing drugs. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed they were in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 2:32 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported fraudulent activity on his bank account. An investigation revealed he lost his credit card at a store the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 1
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 12:06 a.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill saw a male subject passed out in front of a business. The officers made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 1:05 p.m., a witness in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a male and female fighting in a parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The female subject had visible injuries. An investigation revealed that a verbal argument turned physical. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
At 4:00 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupant. A computer search revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen early that day. The occupant was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 7:49 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of Royal Oaks reported that an adult female entered her property despite previously being advised not to trespass. Officers arrived and located the female subject a short distance away. She was arrested and cited.
MARCH 2
Grand Theft
At 9:16 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported his bicycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 10:47 a.m., a witness in the 600 block of Parker reported a suspicious vehicle. An investigation revealed that a passenger in the suspicious vehicle gained access to a parked vehicle, removed property, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspects a short distance away. The victim did not desire prosecution. The subjects were also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:39 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte officers saw a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An officer observed a NOS tank in the back seat. The driver admitted to just purchasing the tank and inhaling some NOS. She was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 3
Fraud by False Pretenses
At 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Scenic received a text on March 2, from who she believed to be a bank representative. She was convinced to transfer money to the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
At 10:00 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Olive reported a door knob and lock box were missing from a rear door. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 10:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of El Sur reported that an unknown subject opened credit cards under her two children’s names. This investigation is continuing.
Battery on Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
At 12:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject refusing to leave. An officer arrived and made contact with her and asked her to leave. As she began to walk out she threw a coffee at the officer. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 12:47 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Maple reported that checks were fraudulently cashed out. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 1:47 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that an unknown subject fraudulently used a credit card that she had not received yet. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 4
Grand Theft Auto
At 2:03 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported her vehicle stolen. The vehicle was located unoccupied in Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:26 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Oakdale reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
At 12:18 p.m., a caller in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported seeing a subject remove a tool from his vehicle and flee. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 1:33 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Encinitas reported a male subject appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft from Vehicle
At 1:44 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower reported property was stolen from his vehicle while he was sitting in it. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 5:34 pm, a court order violation was reported in the 100 block of E. Central. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the caller’s sister was in violation of a court order and refusing to leave. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 4, at 6:21 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Heliotrope reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 11:13 p.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident had not occurred, but it was discovered that the male subject was restricted from being near the female subject, in violation of a court order. As officers attempted to arrest the subject, he tensed up and attempted to pull away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
