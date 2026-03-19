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Dinner at London Gastropub


Dinner at London Gastropub, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the street tacos with carnitas for $18 and a beer for $9. Swapped out the fries for a salad. Tasty and meaty. 

- Brad Haugaard 

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