News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
No Kings rally on Myrtle today
A No Kings rally was held at and around Library Park this morning.
- Brad Haugaard
at
3/28/2026
1 comment:
Mike
March 28, 2026 at 4:10 PM
Some of those people have potty mouths!
Reply
Delete
Replies
Reply
Add comment
Load more...
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Some of those people have potty mouths!ReplyDelete