Dinner at Cafe X2O


Dinner at Cafe X2O, on the north side of Foothill, just east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Shawerma Wrap with baba ghanouj (smoky eggplant sauce) for $15 and a beer for $7. Tasty!

Brad Haugaard 
