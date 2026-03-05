News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
Dinner at Cafe X2O
Dinner at Cafe X2O, on the north side of Foothill, just east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Shawerma Wrap with baba ghanouj (smoky eggplant sauce) for $15 and a beer for $7. Tasty!
- Brad Haugaard
at
3/05/2026
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment