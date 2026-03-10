Ridiculously good-looking Zoolander is also regal and affectionate

Meet Zoolander, a 5-year-old Doberman at Pasadena Humane with striking good looks and a personality to match. With his sleek build and regal presence, he definitely knows how to work his angles — you might even say he’s mastered “Blue Steel.” Some have even claimed he’s “really, really, really ridiculously good-looking.”
Zoolander is a friendly guy who enjoys spending time with his people. He’s easy to leash, knows how to sit for treats, and after taking a few minutes to explore and sniff his surroundings, he’s happy to come over for affection. He’s especially sweet in those quiet moments, like when he rests his head on your lap or leans in close for attention.
Like any good model, Zoolander likes to check out the scene first before settling in. Once he’s comfortable, his affectionate side shines through. He is an active guy who will benefit from a confident handler and continued guidance on leash.
If you’re looking for a handsome companion with heart, come meet Zoolander!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
