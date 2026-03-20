City Manager on bear clawing

He adds: "But perhaps what is equally tragic, is the misplaced anger and vitriol directed at a woman who was walking her dog. The decision to euthanize the bear was not hers to make and she did absolutely nothing wrong. I have seen far too many claims about 'what happened' from people who weren't there. I have personally spoken with the first residents to respond to the scene and help this poor woman."
Further, he said, "The City Council and staff are engaging with our state legislators and officials with the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife. Perhaps we can inspire change while also learning from the tragedy of this week. And we're working to learn more about the two cubs...it would be wonderful if we can sponsor and support them until a time they could be returned to our Monrovia foothills."
- Brad Haugaard
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