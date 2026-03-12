Monrovia Police: Sister slaps brother, brother arrests her; MPD assists Arcadia with bomb hoax at mall; four catalytic converters stolen in one day; Etc.

MARCH 5
Theft
At 2:37 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred in November of 2025. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 3:53 p.m., an employee for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two females and a male subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 6:37 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia reported she was fraudulently led to believe she was contacting a legitimate customer service number. She made a purchase believing she was making an online purchase. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 6
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:40 a.m., an officer saw a subject in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle holding an open container. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:41 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte an officer saw a subject in possession of an open container. The officer made contact with the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
At 5:47 p.m., a caller in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeiting
At 5:49 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported receiving counterfeit money. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and made contact with several subjects in the area. An investigation revealed two subjects were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and a third subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. All subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
At 7:52 p.m., parents walked into the MPD lobby to report that their juvenile student was battered by two other students. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
At 10:13 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1800 block of S. Tenth. An investigation revealed the suspect(s) entered through a sliding door and took property. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:17 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject in a park after hours. The officers made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 7
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 6:28 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a suspicious subject holding a knife. When officers arrived and located the subject, he had already put the knife down. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 7:03 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Los Angeles reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:43 p.m., a suspicious subject holding a metal pipe was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 2:59 p.m., an employee for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the store. The subject was arrested after the theft was confirmed.
MARCH 8
Structure Fire
At 1:50 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of Railroad observed smoke behind a business and discovered a small fire burning near a rear fence. Fire personnel responded and extinguished the fire.
Theft
At 2:41 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft occurred the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 4:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft occurred the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
At 5:20 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Maple reported that her ex-husband was in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 9
Petty Theft
At 1:33 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Los Angeles reported his parked vehicle’s tires and rims were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 5:13 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime reported her vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 6:09 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Violet reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:53 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Lime reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle had been stolen during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 12:23 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of S. Mountain reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 1:42 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Highland reported that tools were stolen from his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 2:38 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Fifth made a purchase online and when the items arrived it was determined the items were forgeries.
Theft
At 4:03 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her phone was stolen while shopping at a store. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 4:39 p.m., a passerby in the 900 block of Genoa reported two suspicious subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the male and female subject. An investigation revealed they were in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 10
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
At 9:35 a.m., an employee from a bank in the 400 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject attempting to open a fraudulent account. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation determined he was in possession of fraudulent identification. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 10:42 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Alamitas called to report that items were stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:58 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower reported a suspicious subject in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
At 2:00 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported her daughter missing. She was located shortly after.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 5:47 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered the suspect fled in a vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
At 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Walnut regarding a battery between a male and female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a verbal argument turned physical. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 11
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 12:47 p.m., a battery was reported in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed a verbal argument between a brother and sister turned physical when the sister slapped the brother. The brother placed the sister under private person’s arrest. A computer search revealed the sister also had a warrant for her arrest.
Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
At 2:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Peppertree regarding an argument between a male and female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed she was in possession of merchandise she had stolen. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 3:25 p.m., a caller in a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist
At 5:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Anita Mall to assist the Arcadia Police Department. An investigation revealed a swatting call reported a bomb threat and an armed male subject. Officers assisted to determine the call was false.
Evading – Suspect Arrested
At 11:23 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington an officer saw a vehicle in violation of several vehicle codes and matching the description of a vehicle involved in a theft earlier in the day. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused
to stop. A pursuit ensued, but was quickly terminated due to safety concerns. Shortly
after, CHP advised they had stopped the vehicle and detained the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
