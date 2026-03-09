Monrovia firm secures county’s first permit for 3D-printed concrete home in Eaton fire zone

Monrovia's PCI Builders has received LA County’s first permit for a 3D concrete printed home in the Eaton fire zone. The company says its proprietary system prints walls in hours, improves energy efficiency, and lowers costs. Walls can be hand-finished for a traditional architectural look, while engineered corners achieve near 90-degree angles, avoiding the rounded profiles common in other printed systems. PCI founder and CEO Allison Allain said that, "The day after the fires, I began researching construction technologies that could help ensure this never happens again to my clients." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
