News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Monrovia firm secures county’s first permit for 3D-printed concrete home in Eaton fire zone


Monrovia's PCI Builders has received LA County’s first permit for a 3D concrete printed home in the Eaton fire zone. The company says its proprietary system prints walls in hours, improves energy efficiency, and lowers costs. Walls can be hand-finished for a traditional architectural look, while engineered corners achieve near 90-degree angles, avoiding the rounded profiles common in other printed systems. PCI founder and CEO Allison Allain said that, "The day after the fires, I began researching construction technologies that could help ensure this never happens again to my clients." Details

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices