LA Sheriff’s Department on heightened alert because of Iran war

Because of the war in Iran, LA Sheriff’s Department is on heightened alert, is coordinating with federal and local partners, and is increasing patrols around places of worship, cultural institutions, and other prominent locations throughout the county. "We have proactively reviewed our deployment plans, enhanced coordination with our patrol stations, and ensured that additional resources are available should they be needed." Residents urged to report suspicious activity. Anonymous tips accepted via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, P3 Tips app, or lacrimestoppers.org. Although the Sheriff's Department notice does not mention it, there have been other media reports warning that Iran may activate "sleeper cells" in the United Statess. Details
