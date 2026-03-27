Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, through Apr. 3
Community Center trip to Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival March 27
One City, One Story finale Mar. 28
Bubble Art Bunnies at the Library, April 2
Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Recreation Park
Mammogram screening April 9 at Unity Center
Monrovia Wine Walk April 11, Tickets on Sale
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, Apr. 13
MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church, Apr. 25
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
- Brad Haugaard
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