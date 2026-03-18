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Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Recreation Park


An Easter egg hunt is planned for April 4 at Recreation Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Egg hunts for all ages. Activity booths, arts and crafts, face painting, music, and photos with the Spring Bunny. Bring a basket.

Registration begins at 9 a.m.

  • 3 years old at 10:30 a.m.
  • 4 years old at 10:45 a.m.
  • 5 years old at 11:00 a.m.
  • 6 years old at 11:15 a.m.
  • 7 years old at 11:30 a.m.
  • 8 years old at 11:45 a.m.
  • 9 years old at 12:00 p.m.
  • 10 years old at 12:15 p.m.
  • 11-16 years old at 12:30 p.m.
  • Parent Guided at 12:45 p.m.

Details

- Brad Haugaard

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