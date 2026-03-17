Magical Rainbow Dust is a tiny, spunky senior chihuahua

Follow the rainbow and you might just find Rainbow Dust waiting at the end of it! This magical 15-year-old brown Chihuahua may be a tiny senior, but she's packed with spunky charm and a whole lot of personality.
Rainbow Dust is a friendly, loving little companion who adores her people and happily soaks up attention from adults and kids alike. She's house trained, enjoys short walks and little adventures throughout the day, and then happily settles inside at night to rest up for more magic tomorrow. Like many wise little leprechauns, she may be a bit shy when meeting new friends at first, but give her a little time and she warms up nicely.
If you're looking for a tiny treasure to brighten your days, Rainbow Dust is ready to sprinkle a little luck, love, and sparkle into her forever home!
If you're interested in adoption, Pasadena Humane is inviting adopters to come on out and draw their lucky, discounted adoption fee during their "Pot of Gold" promotion! This applies to all animals, including Rainbow Dust, from March 16-22.
- Brad Haugaard
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