Monrovia Police: Mailroom package opener caught; Woman scammed by fake boss; More catalytic converters stolen; Etc.

MARCH 19
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 2:51 a.m., an officer in the area of Canyon and Lime saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the subject refused to comply. The subject stopped and officers made contact with him. A computer search revealed he was on parole. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:06 a.m., an employee in a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject throwing trash and bothering customers. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who admitted to being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
At 6:03 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft that occurred on March 11. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
At 8:05 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported that her boyfriend physically assaulted her. Officers arrived and were able to locate the male subject a short distance away. He displayed signs of intoxication and made statements to indicate that he wanted to harm himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 9:07 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance away. She was arrested.
MARCH 20
Mail Tampering – Suspect Arrested
At 2:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a suspicious female subject in a mail room opening packages. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was still in the mail room with multiple opened packages. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery
At 3:24 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported a female subject hitting a male subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects involved. The parties denied the allegations. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 11:40 a.m., a caller near Duarte and California reported an intoxicated male in the area near railroad tracks. Officers responded and located the male. He was arrested for public intoxication and later released after a sobering period.
Grand Theft
At 11:48 a.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 21
No significant incidents to report.
MARCH 22
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:46 a.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle made contact with a subject in a park after hours. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
At 2:09 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with an occupant. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 23
Theft from Motor Vehicle
At 11:23 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower reported his wallet was taken from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 3:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that two subject fled with stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subjects. One of the subject was in possession of stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 4:11 p.m., a victim in the 20 block of Hidden Valley reported the registration ticket from his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Lost Property
At 6:53 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report that she lost her purse after shopping at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kruse regarding a male subject trying to get through a gate. Officers arrived and located the subject, who displayed signs of intoxication. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
MARCH 24
Fraud
At 9:42 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Lime reported receiving a phishing email from someone impersonating his boss. After several messages and multiple gift cards sent, the resident realized he was scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Delay Resist – Suspect Arrested
At 1:50 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:58 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported seeing a suspicious person near the businesses. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 6:18 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Foothill reported someone keyed his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 25
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:43 p.m., while patrolling the area of Peck and Duarte an officer saw a subject who he recognized from prior encounters. The subject fled from the officer, but was located shortly after. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a knife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 2:54 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject passed out in a bathroom. Officers arrived and made contact with him. The officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
At 2:56 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Fifth reported an unknown subject was using her address to open bank accounts. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 4:56 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft
At 5:05 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista was flagged down by a resident who reported that the catalytic converter to her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 6:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft that occurred the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 10:35 p.m., a caller in a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting. Officers arrived and located a male and female suspect. The business did not desire prosecution, but an investigation revealed both suspects were in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
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