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Trivia Night at the Library April 3
Trivia night for adults at the Library’s Community Room on April 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Teams will tackle questions on pop culture, history, science, movies, and more. Snacks provided. Prizes awarded. Registration required.
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- Brad Haugaard
at
3/28/2026
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