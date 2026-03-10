A Moment in Monrovia History: Businessmen orange pickers in 1943

Monrovia's merchants and professionals came to the aid of local orange growers during a harvesting manpower shortage in 1943, at the height of World War II. Top, on ladders, Everett J. Simonds, YMCA secretary, left, and Charles S. Dandridge, banker. Middle row, from left, Pro Elliott, grove owner; Jack Zelkowitz, shoe store owner; Alexander. R. Currie, retired produce executive; Stanley C. McClintic, Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte (MAD) High vice principal; O. B. Hart, retired gold dredger; and the Rev. Haven Davis, minister. Bottom row, from left, Charles A. Wiley, cleaner; Ted McBratney, Old Town merchant; and Ed Hart, exchange manager. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
