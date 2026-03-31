Sweet, wiggly Rockie is a lap-loving pittie who just wants to be with you

Rockie is a sweet, wiggly girl with a heart full of love. This 8-year-old pittie at Pasadena Humane walks nicely on leash, enjoys a leisurely sniff-filled stroll, and loves carrying her favorite toy like a prized possession. But her absolute favorite thing? Being close to her people—on your lap, by your side, or curled up on the couch, she just wants to be with you.
Playful without being over-the-top, Rockie is gentle with treats, enjoys short bursts of activity, and settles easily into cuddle mode afterward. Her foster field trip chaperones often report, "she made so many people smile today," just by being herself. She is also house-trained, crate-trained, and thrives on affection and companionship.
Rockie will do best in a home where her people understand her needs and can give her thoughtful guidance. Otherwise, she is the perfect snuggle buddy and loyal shadow, ready to share her love with the right family – perhaps yours!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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