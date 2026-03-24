Easygoing Cliffy is an affectionate pit bull who gets along with dogs, cats, and pretty much everyone

Cliffy is a 7-year-old pit bull mix with a heart as big as his 60-pound frame. This handsome, easygoing guy has settled beautifully into his foster home, where he's shown just how much he enjoys being part of a family. Whether he's lounging nearby or trotting over for some affection, Cliffy is happiest when he's spending time with his people.
In his foster home, Cliffy lives alongside other dogs and even a cat, and he's proven himself to be a respectful and adaptable companion. He's housetrained and already has a solid foundation of basic training cues, making him an easy addition to a home looking for a well-mannered dog. Cliffy appreciates a calm, structured environment and will thrive with adopters who continue to support his good habits.
Cliffy's mellow, affectionate personality makes him a wonderful match for someone looking for a loyal companion without the high-energy demands of a younger dog. He enjoys his daily routines, cozy naps, and gentle companionship—he's the kind of dog who will happily be your steady sidekick through life's quieter moments.
As part of our Seniors-for-Seniors program, Cliffy's adoption fee is waived for adopters aged 60 and over, making it even easier to welcome this deserving pup into your home. If you're looking for a devoted, well-rounded companion to share your days with, Cliffy might just be your perfect match.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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