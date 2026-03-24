Ticks in our hills

Ticks, according to my research, are active year-round in California, but the risk from adult ticks peaks from late November through April. Nymphs - the poppy-seed-sized immature stage - are most active in spring and early summer. Pacific Coast ticks and Western black-legged ticks thrive in brushy edges, shaded oak groves, tall grass and leaf litter where deer and rodents pass, which is exactly the state of the Wilderness Preserve right now - rather overgrown due to the nice rains we had a bit ago.
While Lyme disease risk is low in Southern California compared to northern coastal areas or the East Coast, other tick-borne illnesses are possible, and bites can cause irritation or infection if not handled promptly.
Health officials and vector control experts recommend:
- Wear long sleeves and light-colored long pants, tucking pants into socks or boots. Light colors make crawling ticks easier to spot.
- Apply a repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin. Treat clothing, socks and shoes with permethrin, which kills ticks on contact and remains effective through several washes. Do not apply permethrin to skin.
- Stay in the center of the trail and avoid brushing against tall vegetation or logs.
- Perform frequent checks and a thorough full-body inspection afterward, focusing on armpits, groin, behind the knees, ears and scalp. Shower soon after returning home and if you think your clothes may have hitchhikers you can put them in the dryer on high heat for 10-15 minutes to kill them.
If you find a tick attached, remove it promptly with fine-tipped tweezers. Grasp it close to the skin and pull upward with steady, even pressure. Clean the area with antiseptic and monitor for rash, fever or flu-like symptoms. Consult a doctor if symptoms appear. Here is more detail.
And no, they didn't get me. I got them first.
- Brad Haugaard
https://americanhiking.org/ticks/
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