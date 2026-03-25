Trader Joe's expands food recall

Monrovia-based Trader Joe's is expanding its Feb. 20 recall of chicken fried rice. The company writes:
"Related to the Ajinomoto recall initiated on February 19, 2026, in an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain Trader Joe’s frozen products because of the potential that they may be contaminated with foreign material—specifically, glass.
"Affected products:
- Chicken Fried Rice- Best By Dates 03/04/2026 through 02/10/2027
- Vegetable Fried Rice- Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/19/2026
- Japanese Style Fried Rice- Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/14/2026
- Chicken Shu Mai - Best By Dates 03/13/2026 through 10/23/2026
"If you have packages of the products listed above, please do not use them. Please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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