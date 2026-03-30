Abandoned baby bear also transferred to San Diego facility, but dies

UPDATED: After its mother apparently abandoned it, a baby bear crying in the brush on Clamshell Road in Monrovia’s Hillside Wilderness Preserve was turned over to the same San Diego facility that took Blondie’s two cubs. Unfortunately, however, the little bear died despite the efforts of the rescue facility.
The crying bear was reported to the city on Tuesday and park officials checked on it and decided to leave it overnight in hopes the mother bear would return, but she didn’t.
So on Wednesday, as you see in this picture, park officials came back to check on the bear, but since its mother had not returned, they turned it over to Pasadena Humane, which transferred it to the San Diego rescue group. It did not go to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, as earlier reported, although DFW advised the city throughout the process.
- Brad Haugaard
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