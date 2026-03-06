Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, through Apr. 3
Trivia Night at the Library, March 6
The Drowsy Chaperone, March 6, 7
Living with Wildlife Presentation, Saturday, March 7
Children's arts and crafts at Library, March 7
Monrovia High to screen math documentary, March 10
Hang out with your yarn or fabric project, March 10
Choral Company to present A Night on Broadway, March 14
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, Apr. 13
3rd Annual House Party at the Park Set for Mar. 15 in Library Park
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
Produce in the Park food sharing, March 7 at Mountainside Communion Church
Easter Bunny photos at Library Park on March 21
Monrovia Wine Walk April 11, Tickets on Sale
