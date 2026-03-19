Monrovia Police: Pantsless, intoxicated man arrested; Brush fire arson suspect caught; Juveniles found in stolen vehicle; Man squirts woman with bear spray; Etc.

MARCH 12
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 12:06 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject with no pants. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of intoxication. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 1:56 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Stedman reported a suspicious subject on her front lawn. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 2:12 pm, a caller in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported two suspicious subjects in the stairwell of a parking structure. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 5:58 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. The subject concealed merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 6:05 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 600 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with an involved subject. It was determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
At 6:15 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report unauthorized transactions in her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 13
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 11:44 a.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 1:09 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect who was being detained by loss prevention. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 14
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 1:08 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of S. Myrtle reported a female subject banging on his door. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. An investigation revealed her boyfriend battered her, chocked her, and kept her from calling 911. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
At 7:25 a.m., a brush fire was reported in the area of Shamrock Avenue and Royal Oaks. Officers and fire personnel arrived and extinguished the fire. A witness saw the suspect start the fire. The suspect was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Bear Encounter
At 9:22 a.m., a woman was walking her dog in the 700 block of Oakglade when she was approached by a bear. The bear swiped its claw and injured the woman. The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Fish and Wildlife responded and took lead in the investigation.
MARCH 15
Stolen Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
At 7:19 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Colorado and Alta Vista were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the occupied vehicle. All four occupants were determined to be juveniles. The three passengers were released to their parents at the scene. The driver was arrested and released to his parents.
Domestic Violence
At 6:16 p.m., several witnesses in the area of Greystone and Madeline reported seeing a male subject push a female subject to the ground and pull her hair, before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who refused to identify the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 16
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 9:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding two subjects inhaling an illegal substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects, who admitted to inhaling the substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 11:12 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Fifth reported fraudulent activity on his bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
At 11:37 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a battery that just occurred. A male subject had sprayed a female with bear spray. Another female, who tried to intervene, got the remnants of the bear spray. An area check was conducted for the male but he wasn't located. The second female did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
MARCH 17
Public Intoxication / Resist Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 3:29 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of Royal Oaks saw a female subject displaying symptoms of intoxication. The officer attempted to make contact with her, but she was ignoring the officer’s commands. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
At 8:17 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 9:01 a.m., a caller in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious vehicle. An officer arrived and a computer search revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Huntington Park. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 9:58 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Hillcrest reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
At 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported her neighbor was in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 4:00 pm, a passerby in the 400 block of Heather Heights reported several subjects outside a vehicle inhaling an illegal substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects and confirmed the subjects were inhaling an illegal substance. They were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Battery / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported he was hiding, because a subject was threatening to kill him. Officers arrived and determined the victim had been battered and threatened earlier in the day. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 18
Theft
At 3:37 p.m., a loss prevention officer in a store in the 500 block W. Huntington reported a subject concealed merchandise and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
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