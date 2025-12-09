Saint is pretty much a saint; gentle, intelligent, with a heart of gold

Meet Saint, a two-year-old brown German Shepherd at Pasadena Humane with the perfect blend of brains and charm. He loves to start his day in the training yard where he likes to show off his “sit,” “watch me,” and “down” commands. He takes treats gently, leans in for affection, and trotting around with a toy in his mouth. He’s easy to leash, easy to walk, and often cruises along with his signature shepherd swagger.
In his foster home, Saint proved just how wonderful he truly is: he’s potty-trained, calm indoors, has shown himself to be gentle with children, and made friends with another dog. He’s polite with new people once given a moment to warm up, and rides quietly in the car like a seasoned travel companion. Saint is ready to be someone’s loyal, loving shadow. If you’re looking for a gentle, intelligent pup with a heart of gold, come meet Saint. He’s so ready for his forever family!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
