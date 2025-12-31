News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Lunch at Grey & Cash
Lunch at the Grey & Cash coffee shop, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the Jive Turkey sandwich for $15.50 and a latte for $5.50. Very nice!
- Brad Haugaard
12/31/2025
