Monrovia biotech company speeding up discovery of new drugs

I got AI to add a bit more detail:
"Essentially, Terray is attempting to revolutionize drug discovery by replacing slow, traditional laboratory work with a hyper-accelerated AI-driven system that finds completely novel drug candidates much faster and more successfully than before.
...
"You can think of Terray’s approach like a highly efficient search engine for new medicines. Instead of manually flipping through millions of pages (traditional testing), Terray uses a microscopic device (tArray) to rapidly scan billions of pages (data points). Then, their AI (EMMI) uses this enormous, high-quality dataset to intelligently suggest the next best "page" to look at, rather than just suggesting pages similar to the ones already read, ensuring they quickly discover new ideas no one has seen before." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
