Monrovia Police: Wandering in traffic; Husband batters wife; Spitting on a cop; Pickpocketing; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 487 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Open Container – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 12:16 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported several subjects inside a vehicle possibly consuming alcohol. Officers arrived, located the vehicle and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by five juveniles and one was found to be in possession of an open container. The juvenile in possession of the open container was arrested, booked and released to a parent. The rest of the juveniles were released in the field to their parents/guardians.
Mental Evaluation
December 11 at 10:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a female subject acting erratic and walking in and out of traffic. Officers arrived, located her and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 10:52 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Primrose and Lime saw a male subject using what appeared to be a controlled substance. The officer made contact with the subject and determined a controlled substance was being used. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
December 11 at 12:39 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a subject overdosing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was responsive but in distress. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and a medical evaluation.
Warrant Arrest / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 1:26 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a male subject known to have multiple warrants for his arrest. The officer attempted to make contact with the subject and a short foot pursuit ensued. The subject was eventually apprehended, arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
December 11 at 4:15 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and discovered a male subject was bothering patrons and causing a disturbance. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 7:28 p.m., suspicious subject was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search reveled he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
December 11 at 7:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and discovered the subject was gone prior to them arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
December 12 at 3:09 a.m., a victim in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported his vehicle stolen. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. The investigation determined the victim parked his vehicle and briefly walked away, at which time a subject entered the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle was later located in the City of Irwindale. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 9:39 a.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a disturbing subject was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 9:46 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. It was determined a verbal altercation between a parent and adult child turned physical when the parent slapped the adult child. The parent was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 11:04 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill saw a female subject who appeared intoxicated. The officer made contact with her and determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
December 12 at 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Foothill report a theft from his work vehicle. An investigation revealed several tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Juvenile Problem
December 12 at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding multiple juveniles using nitrous oxide balloons inside the park. When officers arrived, the juveniles scattered and fled the area on foot. Officers conducted an area check but were unable to locate or detain any involved subjects.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 11:49 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Huntington an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a subject trespassing at a residential complex. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 2:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed who the aggressor was and they were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
December 13 at 1:58 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Cherry reported their catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 7:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a female subject acting erratic. Officers arrived and made contact with the female. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 11:57 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver was on probation and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
December 14 at 8:30 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Grand reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 8:55 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Walnut reported a female subject entered his unlocked vehicle and walked away after she was confronted. Officers arrived and located her a short distance away. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 1:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pepper Tree regarding an unknown emergency. Officers arrived and made contact with the residents. An investigation revealed the husband had battered the wife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
December 14 at 8:36 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of Oakdale reported an unauthorized use of his debit card after realizing it had been lost at a grocery market. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 15 at 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 16 at 11:33 a.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported her phone was taken while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Battery on Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 2:11 pm, a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a disruptive male subject who threw a bottle at the front doors. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers saw the subject throw drug paraphernalia into a nearby bush and he was detained. As he was being arrested and put in a patrol vehicle he spat on the face of one of the officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 16 at 6:43 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1000 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and determined a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 17 at 9:44 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported his vehicle burglarized. The victim’s driver side window was smashed and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 1:27 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Fifth saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver had two warrants for their arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 17 at 3:37 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a hospital.
Grand Theft
December 17 at 6:45 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she had been pickpocketed. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 8:14 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Monterey and Chestnut saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
December 17 at 10:11 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that her vehicle had been broken into and personal items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
