Play: 'The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less' at Monrovia High Dec. 4-6
Horse-drawn carriage rides set for Sundays in December
Foothill Unity Center plans European-style holiday market and toy drop-off Dec. 6
Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees on Dec. 6
Wheelhouse Ceramics sale set for Dec. 6
Produce in the Park - share produce and other food, Dec. 6 in Library Park
Introductory ukelele lessons Dec. 6 at Library
Turn in old prescription drugs Dec. 6 at Temple Sheriff's Station
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company free caroling event Dec. 7
Santa's Monrovia tour scheduled for Dec. 8-12
Crafts for children 2-5 at Library, Dec. 10
Beer and coasters - Craft Night for Veterans, Dec. 11
Holiday Family Feud Night at Library, Dec. 12
Santa and cheap children's books at the Library Dec. 13
'Let it Snow,' an evening of winter songs, Dec. 13
