Monrovia gets 5.9-acre hillside Christmas present from Pokrajac family

Showing the Big M on the Monrovia hillside.
The City Council will consider accepting a gift from the Pokrajac family, which wants to give Monrovia a big Christmas present - 5.19 acres of hillside property which includes the "Big M" on the hillside that is lit for Monrovia High games. The M was constructed by Monrovia High Class of 1952.
The property, part of a larger parcel of about 26.09 acres, is near the Hillside Wilderness Preserve and would be incorporated into the preserve. The staff report says that the city will "develop a maintenance and repair plan for the M to ensure this local landmark is well maintained into the future, and will continue discussions with the Pokrajac family to potentially acquire additional property that could be added to the City’s HWP." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
