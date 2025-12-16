Logan is affectionate but sometimes a bit squirmy - a little snack of cheese helps

Meet Logan, a 3-year-old black Husky at Pasadena Humane who is a friendly, affectionate guy that loves people and happily leans in for pets, belly rubs, and even gives gentle kisses to say hello. Logan loves to play with squeaky toys, knows how to “sit,” and has wonderful manners when out and about. After a good, fast-paced walk, Logan settles nicely and is eager to please, offering a sweet paw for attention and soaking up love from visitors of all ages.
Logan would shine brightest as the only dog in the home, and he’d do best with adults or teens who can match his energy and help him feel secure. Like many huskies, he can be vocal and a little squirmy at times, but a little patience (and maybe some cheese!) goes a long way with this good boy. With the holidays here, Logan is ready to be your new walking buddy, cuddle companion, and loyal sidekick.
Best of all, now through 12/31, Pasadena Humane is waiving adoption fees for large dogs over 40 lbs, like Logan, making this the perfect time to adopt. Come meet Logan and give him the home he’s been wishing for this season!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
