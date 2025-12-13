News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Craft a stuffed bear, for adults, at the library, Jan. 6


Craft a hand-sewn stuffed bear at the Library on Jan. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. Finished bear approximately 5 inches. For adults 18 and older. Registration required here.

