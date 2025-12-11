Monrovia Police: Missing woman located following accident; Couple busted for shoplifting; Drunk and lying on the sidewalk; Driver hits multiple parked cars; Lots of public intoxication; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 474 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 9:38 a.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when they saw a male subject they knew from prior contacts. Officers made contact with the subject, and a computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
December 4 at 10:32 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Olive reported that sometime between November 6 and December 1, someone entered the residence and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 4 at 11:36 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported his parked vehicle was damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 4 at 12:17 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported her phone and wallet were stolen while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 2:30 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject using a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 2:35 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. An investigation revealed he was in possession a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
December 4 at 4:18 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Fifth reported his front passenger window was smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
December 4 at 5:39 p.m., a manager for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male and female subject inside the business concealing items. The subjects exited the business without paying. Officers located them a short distance away. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 6:33 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 7:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
December 4 at 10:12 p.m., while officers were at the 400 block of Huntington assisting with a traffic collision, a computer search revealed one of the involved parties was listed as a missing person. She was removed from the missing person system.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Encino. Officers arrived and learned that a female subject causing a disturbance was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 2:45 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Mountain. Officers arrived and determined the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
December 5 at 5:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 5 at 6:34 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Genoa. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 6:37 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Royal Oaks. Officers made contact with a male subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
December 5 at 11:43 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that her ex-partner pushed her to the ground and left prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 1:28 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Foothill and Madison saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 9:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Magnolia and Huntington regarding a male subject lying on a sidewalk. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S. Ivy regarding a report of a male subject lying in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located him. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspects Arrested
December 7 at 3:06 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle officers saw two subjects in a park after hours and in violation of a municipal code. They were arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 10:43 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington saw a male subject slumped over a grass area near a sidewalk. The officer made contact with the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
December 7 at 12:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who was being hostile to customers, employees and had damaged a security detector. Officers arrived, but the subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 6:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Genoa regarding a subject wanted for a prior incident at the same location. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
December 7 at 9:50 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of Violet. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver collided into several parked cars. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 8 at 11:10 a.m., a business owner in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject made an online purchase and after the subject picked up the order, the business owner was made aware that the purchase was made with a fraudulent credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
December 8 at 12:25 p.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby to report her friend missing. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 8 at 2:33 p.m., an owner of a business in the 1000 block of S. Shamrock reported a subject stopped their vehicle in front of the owner’s business and damaged a window with a BB or pellet. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 4:15 p.m., a battery between two subjects was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties suffered minor injuries. Both parties desired prosecution. One subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene. The other subject was arrested and taken into custody, because they refused to sign the citation.
Court Order Violation
December 8 at 4:29 p.m., a victim in the 200 Block of E. Maple reported her ex-husband was in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 7:17 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 900 block of California. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
December 9 at 9:30 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Parker reported graffiti on the back of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 9 at 1:58 pm, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of Park Rose. Officers arrived and determined a male subject approached an unoccupied vehicle, broke a window, stole a package, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 9 at 2:14 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of El Nido reported that his mother believed she had been emailing with a friend and shared her banking information. The individual claimed they would deposit checks into her account and then collect the funds. Money was subsequently withdrawn from her account, and the checks were later found to be fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 9 at 2:51 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona where a group of juveniles spray painted a sky deck. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 9 at 3:48 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Shamrock. Officers arrived and discovered one of the passengers suffered visible injuries.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 12:17 a.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Cherry officers saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. A search revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 3:55 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported inside a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who they recognized from prior contacts. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
December 10 at 8:06 a.m., a victim in the area of Magnolia and Monroe Place noticed graffiti on a wall. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 10 at 8:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Mountain reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 10 at 8:41 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of Linwood reported graffiti on a wall of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 10 at 8:54 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Greystone and Oakcliff. Officers arrived and discovered two vehicle collided. No injuries were reported.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 11:34 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Primrose reported a male subject laying on his front lawn, sleeping. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrests
December 10 at 12:00 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Walnut reported a suspicious male subject. Officers arrived and located the subject with a female subject. A computer search revealed they both had warrants or their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
December 10 at 9:38 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose saw a suspicious subject and a computer check revealed the vehicle’s owner had a warrant for their arrest. The officer made contact with the driver and confirmed the warrant was his. He was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment