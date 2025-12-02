Tenderhearted Polar Bear can brings warmth, whimsy, and mismatched ears

There’s something delightfully fun about Polar Bear — a 2-year-old cream Labrador at Pasadena Humane whose one-up, one-down floppy ears make him look perpetually ready for holiday mischief. After his owner could unfortunately no longer care for him, he was surrendered to the shelter and is now hoping for a calm, cozy home where he can be the only pet. He can be nervous in new places or around loud noises, but once he warms up, he settles in nicely. He enjoys steady walks, close companionship, tasty chews, and patient guidance.
Spend just a little time with Polar Bear and you’ll see his festive charm unfold. He hops right into the car, explores a backyard like it’s his own snowy hideaway, and lights up for toys, treat puzzles, and snuffle mats. This sweet boy leans in close for scritches, nudges his leash when he needs a potty break, and offers kisses to anyone who kneels down to greet him. If you’re hoping to add a tenderhearted companion to your winter season, Polar Bear is ready to bring warmth, whimsy, and a very cute pair of mismatched ears to your home.
Polar Bear is available for a 10-day adoption trial at Pasadena Humane today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
