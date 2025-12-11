School board to consider pool repair deal with city, and will elect new officers.

At its next meeting (agenda here
) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider approving a deal in which the city will chip in $210,000 to help repair the Monrovia High pool in exchange for the district opening elementary school fields to the public outside school hours. That would be at Bradoaks, Mayflower, Monroe, Plymouth, and Wild Rose schools.
The board will also reorganize, meaning the members will elect from among themselves a new president, VP, clerk, and secretary, and will assign tasks to various board member. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment